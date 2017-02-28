Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Steve Walsh defends Leicester City players over Claudio Ranieri exit

Leicester City players celebrate with the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Former Leicester City head of recruitment and assistant manager Steve Walsh defends the club's players following criticism of their role in Claudio Ranieri's sacking.
Former Leicester City head of recruitment and assistant manager Steve Walsh has defended the club's players following allegations that they were partly responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking.

Player power has been given as one of the main reasons behind the title-winning Italian's departure, while the team's performances throughout the campaign have also led to questions as to whether the players were trying for Ranieri.

Monday night's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Leicester's first match since Ranieri left the club only strengthened the claim that the team had not been playing for their former boss, but Walsh insists that it is never that simple.

"Football is a funny game - there are a variety of factors why teams don't perform. We are talking about human beings and they all have different feelings," he told Sky Sports News.

"Players don't go out to not want to perform - they all want to perform but for a variety of reasons it sometimes doesn't happen and that applies to the best players in the world. It is just one game (the Liverpool win) but they have enough talent within the squad to retain their Premier League status and I am sure they will do that.

"[Ranieri] was part and parcel of it (the title win) and it is incredible they have had a nose-dive in terms of results. We are in a results-led business and I think Claudio as much as everyone else knows that - as do I. You need to get results to maintain that level and if you don't get results you have to suffer the consequences."

Walsh left the club last summer to take up a position as Everton's director of football.

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Shakespeare: 'Criticism hurt players'
