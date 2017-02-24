Roberto Mancini, who is the favourite to become the next Leicester City manager, expresses sympathy for compatriot Claudio Ranieri following his sacking by the club.

Ranieri oversaw one of the most remarkable achievements in sporting history when he guided the Foxes to the Premier League title last season, but their form this term convinced the board to part company with the Italian just nine months after their greatest moment.

Mancini has been installed as the early favourite to replace his compatriot, but the former Manchester City boss was keen to pay tribute to Ranieri amid speculation that he has already been sounded out by the club.

I am sorry for my friend #Ranieri. He will remain in the history of @LCFC, in the heart of #Leicester fans and all football lovers. — Roberto Mancini (@robymancio) February 24, 2017

Mancini, who has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan last summer, featured four times for Leicester on loan towards the end of his playing career.