Leicester City reportedly make contact with Roberto Mancini about the possibility of succeeding Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester City are said to have already "sounded out" Roberto Mancini about the possibility of succeeding countryman Claudio Ranieri at the King Power Stadium.

Ranieri was sacked by the Foxes last night less than 12 months after guiding them to a historic Premier League title, with the club teetering on the brink of the relegation zone.

Former Manchester City manager Mancini was immediately installed as the bookmakers' favourite to take over and, according to Sky Sports News, the club have now made contact over the role.

The two parties have yet to hold formal discussions, however, and Leicester are also said to have spoken with "other possibilities" for the vacancy.

Mancini, who has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan last summer, won the Premier League title and the FA Cup during his time in Manchester and has previous playing experience with Leicester, having made four appearances for the side during a loan spell in 2001.