West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has said that he is "disappointed" with Leicester City's decision to sack title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri.

With the club teetering above the relegation zone, the Italian was relieved of duties on Thursday less than 12 months after leading the Foxes to the historic achievement.

"You've got to be focused on the next game," Pulis told reporters this morning. "In management it turns so quickly. You've got to absolutely be focused on the next game. You can't take your foot off the pedal. I'm afraid if you do that, if you start to get relaxed or take things for granted, it's the worst game in the world for kicking you up the backside.

"I'm disappointed for the manager, I'm disappointed for Leicester because it has been a tremendous year for them with what they've achieved.

"Let's be fair - there's still 13 games to go, they could still have a run of games and finish mid-table and they could still get through to the next round of the Champions League, which would again be a remarkable season."

Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell will take charge of Leicester's first-team duties for their clash with Liverpool on Monday night, while ex-Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has reportedly been sounded out about taking on the role permanently.