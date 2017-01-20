Leeds United manager Garry Monk hints that he might sign a new long-term deal with the club.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk has suggested that he will commit to a new long-term contract with the club.

The former Swansea City boss took over at Elland Road last June on a one-year rolling contract, becoming their 11th manager in just five years.

Monk has since orchestrated a significant turnaround in the club's fortunes and has guided them to third in the Championship, six points off the automatic promotion places with 20 games of the season still to play.

As a result, new Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has admitted that he wants to offer the manager a new contract, and Monk has now hinted that he may accept.

"I see Leeds United as a long-term project for me, and I am delighted with the progress we are making this season," he told reporters.

"But things like contracts sort themselves out over a period of time, and I'm not thinking about it at the moment.

"All that stuff will take care of itself and, if it goes to the end of the season, that's fine. It's not my focus.

"I am concentrating solely on the team and winning football matches. I am fully focused on my players and getting the best out of them because that's my job."

Next up for Monk's men is a trip to Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.