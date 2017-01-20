Crowd generic

Leeds United

Garry Monk with Leeds United for the "long term"

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Leeds United manager Garry Monk hints that he might sign a new long-term deal with the club.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 13:17 UK

Leeds United manager Garry Monk has suggested that he will commit to a new long-term contract with the club.

The former Swansea City boss took over at Elland Road last June on a one-year rolling contract, becoming their 11th manager in just five years.

Monk has since orchestrated a significant turnaround in the club's fortunes and has guided them to third in the Championship, six points off the automatic promotion places with 20 games of the season still to play.

As a result, new Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has admitted that he wants to offer the manager a new contract, and Monk has now hinted that he may accept.

"I see Leeds United as a long-term project for me, and I am delighted with the progress we are making this season," he told reporters.

"But things like contracts sort themselves out over a period of time, and I'm not thinking about it at the moment.

"All that stuff will take care of itself and, if it goes to the end of the season, that's fine. It's not my focus.

"I am concentrating solely on the team and winning football matches. I am fully focused on my players and getting the best out of them because that's my job."

Next up for Monk's men is a trip to Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Read Next:
Leeds in talks with Monk over new deal
>
View our homepages for Garry Monk, Andrea Radrizzani, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Garry Monk with Leeds United for the "long term"
 Robbie Keane on February 27, 2012
Robbie Keane: 'No offers from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United'
 Substitute, Republic of Ireland's striker Robbie Keane leaves the pitch after the Euro 2016 Qualifier, Group D football match against Scotland on November 14, 2014
Robbie Keane assessing offers before January move
West Ham, Sunderland 'want Chris Wood'Leeds in talks with Monk over new dealChampionship duo chasing Celtic defender?Result: Chris Wood header sends Leeds into thirdLeeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'
FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesGarry Monk: 'I trust all Leeds players'Result: Leeds survive Cambridge scare to progress throughMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundLive Commentary: Cambridge United 1-2 Leeds United - as it happened
> Leeds United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version