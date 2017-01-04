Crowd generic

Leeds United

Andrea Radrizzani buys 50% stake in Leeds United

Andrea Radrizanni - the founder of Aser Group Holding - completes an investment in Leeds United which sees him acquire 50% of ownership from Massimo Cellino.
Andrea Radrizzani has said that he has made a "long-term commitment" to Leeds United after buying 50% of the football club from Massimo Cellino.

The tenure of Cellino has been tainted by controversy but it appears that Radrizanni - the founder of Aser Group Holding - has signalled his intent to become the sole owner of the Yorkshire giants by acquiring an equal share of the Championship side.

According to Sky Sports News, Radrizanni will have the option of buying the remaining 50% of the club in June, and the Italian businessman has revealed that he is excited by the challenges that await him at Elland Road.

The 42-year-old told the club's official website: "I am delighted and proud to have acquired a 50 per cent stake in such a prestigious football club as Leeds United. I am excited by the challenge ahead and I will work alongside Massimo and everybody at the club to make Leeds United as successful as possible.

"I am fully aware of the great heritage and traditions of Leeds United and I will endeavour to be a fitting custodian on behalf of the many thousands of Leeds supporters, who are the lifeblood of the Club.

"I am making a long-term commitment to Leeds United and will work to bring stability through ongoing investment. I aim to bring sustainable growth. I won't do anything that will put the Club's future at risk.

"Through working in the sports industry for many years, I have developed a great passion for the English game and I am honoured to have become joint owner of one of the country's biggest clubs. I am very impressed the job Garry Monk has done this season and I will do all I can to support him and the team moving forward."

Radrizzani joins Leeds at a time when the club are in fifth place in the league table.

