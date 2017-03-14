Paulo Dybala: 'No club bigger than Juventus'

Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring his opening goal during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and Juventus FC at Stadio Friuli on January 17, 2016
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala says that his team are "at the same level" as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has claimed that his team are "at the same level" as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as the Italian champions look to win the Champions League this season.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern have already booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the European Cup, and Juventus will look to join them when they host Porto in their second leg of their last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

Dybala has previously been linked with moves to both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the Argentine has claimed that he is already at a club that are 'at least on the same level' as the big two in Spain.

"Since the Champions League started we've been at the same level as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich," Dybala told reporters. "If we get through, we'll also be on the same level now. We're also top of the league and we won the first match of the Coppa Italia [semi-final against Napoli]. In some ways, we're doing better than them."

Dybala has scored 13 times in 29 appearances for Juventus this season, although the 23-year-old has only managed one goal in five Champions League fixtures this term.

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
