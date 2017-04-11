Juventus defender Dani Alves says that his team "approached perfection" in their performance against Barcelona on Tuesday night.

The Italian champions took a big step towards the semi-finals of the Champions League after recording a 3-0 victory over an off-colour Barcelona in the first leg of their quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Alves, who left Barcelona for the Serie A giants last summer, has also paid tribute to his team's "intensity" at the Juventus Stadium.

"To get something, you have to believe in it. You have to work hard and do things well. We had a very good team in front of us. I think we showed a version of ourselves that approached perfection," Alves told reporters.

"I think it's our credit. When things don't work people put the focus on the loser's mistakes and not the positive elements of the winners. Our intensity meant Barca didn't have space, they couldn't handle the game. It wasn't Barca's negatives but our positives.

"Our intensity was key, both in the game and in a defensive context. Our defence doesn't give space to the opposition. I think Barca without spaces are a more vulnerable team. We've got a big advantage, a good result and we're happy not to have conceded."

The second leg of the European quarter-final will take place at Camp Nou next week.