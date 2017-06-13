Rio Ferdinand: 'France peppering England'

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand says that France have 'peppered' the Three Lions during Tuesday's friendly in Paris.

Harry Kane levelled the international fixture from the penalty spot early in the second period after Raphael Varane picked up a straight red card for bringing Dele Alli to the ground inside the box.

Gareth Southgate's side have struggled to build on the one-man advantage, however, and it is France that lead 3-2 into the latter stages of the clash, which has brought a tweet from Ferdinand paying tribute to the hosts.

10 man France are peppering us....they have some ridiculous attacking firepower who are nowhere near there prime yet 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 13, 2017

Samuel Umtiti, Djibril Sidibe and Ousmane Dembele have scored the goals for France, while Kane has a double for England.