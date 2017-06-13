Jun 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stade de France
France
3-2
England
Umtiti (22'), Sidibe (43'), Dembele (78')
Varane (47')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Kane (9', 48')
Stones (62'), Alli (74')

Rio Ferdinand: 'France peppering England'

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand says that France have 'peppered' the Three Lions during Tuesday's friendly in Paris.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand has claimed that France have 'peppered' the Three Lions during Tuesday's friendly in Paris.

Harry Kane levelled the international fixture from the penalty spot early in the second period after Raphael Varane picked up a straight red card for bringing Dele Alli to the ground inside the box.

Gareth Southgate's side have struggled to build on the one-man advantage, however, and it is France that lead 3-2 into the latter stages of the clash, which has brought a tweet from Ferdinand paying tribute to the hosts.

Samuel Umtiti, Djibril Sidibe and Ousmane Dembele have scored the goals for France, while Kane has a double for England.

Dele Alli misses the chance to nab the winner during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
Your Comments
