Leading figures from the world of football have paid tribute to former England defender Ugo Ehiogu, who died on Friday aged 44.

The Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s coach suffered a cardiac arrest at the club's training ground on Thursday morning and was taken to hospital, but passed away the following day.

After his death was announced by Spurs in a statement, tributes began pouring in on social media for the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough centre-back.

The official England Twitter account posted: "We're devastated to hear the news that Ugo Ehiogu has passed away. Our thoughts and sympathies are with all lucky enough to know him."

West Bromwich Albion, where Ehiogu started his career as a trainee, tweeted: "The thoughts of everyone at #WBA are with the family and friends of Ugo Ehiogu, who started his career at The Hawthorns. Rest in peace."

Villa, where Ehiogu played between 1991 and 2000, confirmed that they "will be holding a minute's applause before our derby with [Birmingham City]... Both sets of players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect."

Boro, Ehiogu's club between 2000 and 2007, tweeted: "MFC are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our former player Ugo Ehiogu. Our thoughts go out to Ugo's friends and family."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said: "Can't believe the news that Ugo Ehiogu has passed away. Calm & warming vibe when in his company. My heart goes out to his family! #RIPUgo"

Sol Campbell posted: "One of my East London mates of old. Ugo Ehiogu true defender my heart goes out to his family. I just can't believe it!"

Former England striker Andy Cole added: "Terrible news to see Ugo Ehiogu passed away early this morning... thoughts and prayers go out to his family! #RIPUgo"

Many fans paid tribute to Ehiogu by retweeting his last post on the platform, dated March 29, which read: "Gave a homeless girl £10 last night in Dalston. She didn't ask or beg. Random impulsive act from me. Not gona lie. Felt good. #dosomethingkind"