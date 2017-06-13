Jun 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stade de France
France
3-2
England
Umtiti (22'), Sidibe (43'), Dembele (78')
Varane (47')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Kane (9', 48')
Stones (62'), Alli (74')

Raphael Varane dismissed after VAR judgement

France's defender Raphael Varane runs with the ball during a Group E football match between France and Honduras at the Beira-Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 15, 2014
The use of a Video Assistant Referee sees France centre-back Raphael Varane pick up a straight red card in Tuesday's international friendly with England.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 21:30 UK

The use of a Video Assistant Referee saw France centre-back Raphael Varane pick up a straight red card in Tuesday's international friendly with England in Paris.

France led 2-1 at the interval of the friendly, but England, via Harry Kane, levelled from the penalty spot early in the second period after Varane was adjudged to have brought Dele Alli to the ground.

The referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot after the challenge was made, before consulting the VAR, which led to the match official producing a straight red card for the Real Madrid centre-back in what was a controversial decision.

Kane sent England into a ninth-minute lead in the French capital, before goals from Samuel Umtiti and Djibril Sidibe saw the hosts lead entering the half-time break.

FIFA is expected to debut the VAR system at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Your Comments
