The use of a Video Assistant Referee saw France centre-back Raphael Varane pick up a straight red card in Tuesday's international friendly with England in Paris.

France led 2-1 at the interval of the friendly, but England, via Harry Kane, levelled from the penalty spot early in the second period after Varane was adjudged to have brought Dele Alli to the ground.

The referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot after the challenge was made, before consulting the VAR, which led to the match official producing a straight red card for the Real Madrid centre-back in what was a controversial decision.

Kane sent England into a ninth-minute lead in the French capital, before goals from Samuel Umtiti and Djibril Sidibe saw the hosts lead entering the half-time break.

FIFA is expected to debut the VAR system at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.