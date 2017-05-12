General view of Goodison Park

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas admits that manager Ronald Koeman's presence at the club was influential in his decision to sign a new three-year deal with the Toffees.
Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has suggested that coach Ronald Koeman was instrumental in his decision to sign a new three-year deal at the club.

The Belgian international secured his place at the Toffees until at least 2020 on Friday, and the 29-year-old has since revealed that Koeman's drive at the helm greatly influenced his decision to remain at Goodison Park.

"The manager was a very important part in my decision to sign a new contract because he believes in my qualities," Mirallas said in a statement.

"I have spoken with the manager and I know he wants more from me - more assists, more goals, more consistency. I will work hard for that and hope to play even better next season.

"I think I need to be more consistent in games. All my family and friends say, 'You need to do more, you need to do more,' and I will work hard to achieve that."

Everton currently occupy seventh spot in the Premier League standings with two games remaining.

Kevin Mirallas of Everton celebrates after scoring the second goal for his side during the Pre Season Friendly match between Swindon Town and Everton at the County Ground on July 11, 2015
