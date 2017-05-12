Everton winger Kevin Mirallas admits that manager Ronald Koeman's presence at the club was influential in his decision to sign a new three-year deal with the Toffees.

The Belgian international secured his place at the Toffees until at least 2020 on Friday, and the 29-year-old has since revealed that Koeman's drive at the helm greatly influenced his decision to remain at Goodison Park.

"The manager was a very important part in my decision to sign a new contract because he believes in my qualities," Mirallas said in a statement.

"I have spoken with the manager and I know he wants more from me - more assists, more goals, more consistency. I will work hard for that and hope to play even better next season.

"I think I need to be more consistent in games. All my family and friends say, 'You need to do more, you need to do more,' and I will work hard to achieve that."

Everton currently occupy seventh spot in the Premier League standings with two games remaining.