Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has suggested that coach Ronald Koeman was instrumental in his decision to sign a new three-year deal at the club.
The Belgian international secured his place at the Toffees until at least 2020 on Friday, and the 29-year-old has since revealed that Koeman's drive at the helm greatly influenced his decision to remain at Goodison Park.
"The manager was a very important part in my decision to sign a new contract because he believes in my qualities," Mirallas said in a statement.
"I have spoken with the manager and I know he wants more from me - more assists, more goals, more consistency. I will work hard for that and hope to play even better next season.
"I think I need to be more consistent in games. All my family and friends say, 'You need to do more, you need to do more,' and I will work hard to achieve that."
Everton currently occupy seventh spot in the Premier League standings with two games remaining.