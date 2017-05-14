May 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadio Olimpico
Roma
vs.
Juventus
 

Andrea Barzagli calls for Juventus focus ahead of Roma clash

Legendary Juventus centre-back Andrea Barzagli insists that his side must focus ahead of their potentially title-clinching fixture against Roma in Serie A this weekend.
Juventus centre-back Andrea Barzagli has called for his side to focus day-by-day ahead of their potentially title-clinching Serie A clash with Roma on Sunday.

The Old Lady will secure the Scudetto for the sixth successive season should they avoid defeat in the capital this weekend, but Barzagli has called for calm despite the positive omens ahead of their trip to the Stadio Olimpico.

"If there is a secret to our success it is focusing one game at a time," Barzagli told the club's official website.

"Given what is coming up, it would be easy to think too far ahead; for now, we have training tomorrow and a very important game against Roma on Sunday. Let's hope that we have something important to celebrate at the end of the season.

"We begin every campaign with the objective of winning everything and we are given that belief by the quality of the squad that the club works brilliantly to put together. Every new player that arrives immediately absorbs our winning mentality. This season could be the crowning glory of many years of work."

Barzagli has five Serie A winners' medals with Juventus.

TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus35274471234885
2Roma35253779324778
3Napoli35238481364577
4Lazio35217770422870
5Atalanta BCAtalanta35198859401965
6AC Milan351781052421059
7Inter Milan351751363441956
8Fiorentina35151195749856
9Torino35121496556950
10Sampdoria351210134549-446
11Udinese35128154449-544
12AC Chievo VeronaChievo35126173954-1542
13CagliariCagliari35125184867-1941
14SassuoloSassuolo35117174755-840
15Bologna35108173652-1638
16Genoa3589183459-2533
17Empoli3588192655-2932
18Crotone3577213054-2428
RPalermo3548233074-4420
RPescara3528253276-4414
> Full Version
 