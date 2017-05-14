Legendary Juventus centre-back Andrea Barzagli insists that his side must focus ahead of their potentially title-clinching fixture against Roma in Serie A this weekend.

Juventus centre-back Andrea Barzagli has called for his side to focus day-by-day ahead of their potentially title-clinching Serie A clash with Roma on Sunday.

The Old Lady will secure the Scudetto for the sixth successive season should they avoid defeat in the capital this weekend, but Barzagli has called for calm despite the positive omens ahead of their trip to the Stadio Olimpico.

"If there is a secret to our success it is focusing one game at a time," Barzagli told the club's official website.

"Given what is coming up, it would be easy to think too far ahead; for now, we have training tomorrow and a very important game against Roma on Sunday. Let's hope that we have something important to celebrate at the end of the season.

"We begin every campaign with the objective of winning everything and we are given that belief by the quality of the squad that the club works brilliantly to put together. Every new player that arrives immediately absorbs our winning mentality. This season could be the crowning glory of many years of work."

Barzagli has five Serie A winners' medals with Juventus.