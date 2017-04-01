Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Everton
 

Everton's Phil Jagielka: 'Seamus Coleman's injury can give us extra motivation'

Everton captain Phil Jagielka shouts during the Premier League match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton captain Phil Jagielka says that Seamus Coleman's injury will give the team a "motivational edge" in the Merseyside derby.
Everton captain Phil Jagielka has claimed that Seamus Coleman's horror injury will give the players extra motivation heading into this weekend's Merseyside derby.

The right-back is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg during the Republic of Ireland's goalless draw with Wales on Friday.

The 28-year-old was badly hurt when Neil Taylor lunged in with a tackle in the second half, which resulted in the Welshman's sending-off.

Everton will have to face huge Premier League games against Liverpool and Manchester United without Coleman, but Jagielka insists that he will not be far from their thoughts.

"We'll all be thinking about him and, come Saturday and Tuesday, I'm sure he'll have the TV on and be cheering us on," the Daily Mail quotes Jagielka as saying.

"There'll be no incentive needed, but the circumstances over the last few days might add a bit of a motivational edge on our behalf. We want to go out there and play well and it will be nice if we can all get to speak to Seamus beforehand."

Everton have suffered just one defeat in 12 top-flight fixtures.

Ex Liverpool striker Ian Rush during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on October 5, 2013
Your Comments
