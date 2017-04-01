Everton captain Phil Jagielka says that Seamus Coleman's injury will give the team a "motivational edge" in the Merseyside derby.

The right-back is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg during the Republic of Ireland's goalless draw with Wales on Friday.

The 28-year-old was badly hurt when Neil Taylor lunged in with a tackle in the second half, which resulted in the Welshman's sending-off.

Everton will have to face huge Premier League games against Liverpool and Manchester United without Coleman, but Jagielka insists that he will not be far from their thoughts.

"We'll all be thinking about him and, come Saturday and Tuesday, I'm sure he'll have the TV on and be cheering us on," the Daily Mail quotes Jagielka as saying.

"There'll be no incentive needed, but the circumstances over the last few days might add a bit of a motivational edge on our behalf. We want to go out there and play well and it will be nice if we can all get to speak to Seamus beforehand."

Everton have suffered just one defeat in 12 top-flight fixtures.