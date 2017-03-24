The surgery on Seamus Coleman's broken leg has been successful, Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has confirmed.

The Everton full-back suffered a double break of his right leg following a tackle by Wales defender Neil Taylor in Friday's World Cup qualifying goalless draw in Dublin.

ROI captain Coleman was given oxygen before being carried off at the Aviva Stadium and was taken straight to hospital, before undergoing surgery over the weekend.

O'Neill told BBC Sport: "He had the operation yesterday [Saturday] morning at 8:30am, that was successful. He has realised everything that has happened and is obviously very disappointed.

"It will take some time to heal. It's a double break but it has been pinned up now and screwed in. I know the doctors and surgeons are all very, very pleased with the way the operation has gone and now it's time for recuperation."

Coleman is reportedly expected to be out for a minimum of six months.