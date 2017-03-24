Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-0
Wales

Meyler (46'), McGeady (90')
FT

Ramsey (57'), Bale (68')
Taylor (69')

Martin O'Neill: 'Seamus Coleman leg surgery was successful'

Seamus Coleman in action for Everton on November 22, 2014
The surgery on Seamus Coleman's broken leg has been successful, Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has confirmed.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 11:38 UK

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has confirmed that surgery on Seamus Coleman's broken leg has been a success.

The Everton full-back suffered a double break of his right leg following a tackle by Wales defender Neil Taylor in Friday's World Cup qualifying goalless draw in Dublin.

ROI captain Coleman was given oxygen before being carried off at the Aviva Stadium and was taken straight to hospital, before undergoing surgery over the weekend.

O'Neill told BBC Sport: "He had the operation yesterday [Saturday] morning at 8:30am, that was successful. He has realised everything that has happened and is obviously very disappointed.

"It will take some time to heal. It's a double break but it has been pinned up now and screwed in. I know the doctors and surgeons are all very, very pleased with the way the operation has gone and now it's time for recuperation."

Coleman is reportedly expected to be out for a minimum of six months.

Big Seamus Coleman in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
