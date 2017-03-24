FIFA's Club Protection Programme means that the governing body will pay Seamus Coleman's Everton wages during the full-back's absence with a broken leg.

Coleman suffered a horrific double leg fracture during the Republic of Ireland's goalless draw with Wales in a World Cup qualifier on Friday and could miss up to a year with the injury.

The 28-year-old underwent successful surgery on the problem in Dublin on Saturday and will now begin his long recovery.

FIFA's Club Protection Programme means that teams can claim up to £112,731 per week of a player's wages if he is injured while on international duty - more than enough to cover Coleman's cost of £45,000 a week.

The scheme was introduced in 2012 after increasing pressure from clubs who wanted insurance should a player pick up an injury while away with their country.

An excess fee equivalent to the value of four weeks' wages gives the club cover for a player throughout the duration of their absence in a calendar year, up to the value of £100m.