Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-0
Wales

Meyler (46'), McGeady (90')
FT

Ramsey (57'), Bale (68')
Taylor (69')

FIFA to pay Seamus Coleman's wages during injury absence

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
FIFA's Club Protection Programme means that the governing body will pay Seamus Coleman's Everton wages during the full-back's absence with a broken leg.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 21:15 UK

FIFA will pay Seamus Coleman's Everton wages for the entirety of the full-back's absence with a broken leg.

Coleman suffered a horrific double leg fracture during the Republic of Ireland's goalless draw with Wales in a World Cup qualifier on Friday and could miss up to a year with the injury.

The 28-year-old underwent successful surgery on the problem in Dublin on Saturday and will now begin his long recovery.

FIFA's Club Protection Programme means that teams can claim up to £112,731 per week of a player's wages if he is injured while on international duty - more than enough to cover Coleman's cost of £45,000 a week.

The scheme was introduced in 2012 after increasing pressure from clubs who wanted insurance should a player pick up an injury while away with their country.

An excess fee equivalent to the value of four weeks' wages gives the club cover for a player throughout the duration of their absence in a calendar year, up to the value of £100m.

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Read Next:
O'Neill: 'Coleman still coming to terms with injury'
>
View our homepages for Seamus Coleman, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
Chelsea 'to offer Michy Batshuayi to Everton in Romelu Lukaku deal'
 Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
FIFA to pay Seamus Coleman's wages during injury absence
 Ex Liverpool striker Ian Rush during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on October 5, 2013
Ian Rush: 'Win over Everton would set Liverpool up for top-four finish'
O'Neill: 'Coleman still coming to terms with injury'Koeman 'not interested' in Netherlands jobCottee: 'Give Lukaku what he wants'Barkley likes Twitter post after England snubCoutinho unconcerned by Everton form
Arsenal planning Schmeichel, Barkley swoop?O'Neill confirms successful Coleman surgeryEverton keen on England duo Keane and Pickford?Koeman pledges to support ColemanSeamus Coleman 'to undergo surgery today'
> Everton Homepage
More Republic of Ireland News
Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
FIFA to pay Seamus Coleman's wages during injury absence
 Seamus Coleman in action for Everton on November 22, 2014
Martin O'Neill: 'Seamus Coleman leg surgery was successful'
 Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Martin O'Neill: 'Seamus Coleman still coming to terms with injury'
Brady to captain Ireland against IcelandO'Neill: Taylor tackle on Coleman was "very poor"Ledley denies laughing about Coleman injuryKoeman pledges to support ColemanSeamus Coleman 'to undergo surgery today'
Long: 'I tried to comfort Coleman'O'Neill confirms Coleman leg breakChris Coleman: 'Neil Taylor despondent'Bale wishes Coleman "speedy recovery"Result: 10-man Wales earn point against ROI
> Republic of Ireland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 