Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Germany
1-0
England
Podolski (69')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Gareth Southgate: 'Three-man defence a good fit for England'

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
England boss Gareth Southgate praises his players for adapting to a new formation against Germany.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 22:56 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has insisted that the 3-4-3 formation he used in their 1-0 defeat to Germany was a good fit for the team.

The Three Lions coach praised his players for their adaptability and was quick to stress the importance of experimenting with new systems.

"The players carried it really well and it suited the players. We don't like losing but it's important to learn something and try new things," Southgate told Sky Sports.

"It's a great option to have and a lot of the players are playing it at their clubs.

"We maximised the time we had and we have some very intelligent footballers in there. There were some great performances but we lost to a fairytale goal."

England lost the international friendly thanks to a 69th-minute strike by Lukas Podolski in his 130th and final international match.

England defender Gary Cahill in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
