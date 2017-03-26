The FA confirms plans to pay tribute to those affected by Wednesday's "terrorist" attack in London.

The Football Association has confirmed that it will pay tribute to the victims of Wednesday's incident in central London during England's next home match.

Chairman Greg Clarke has revealed that respects will be paid at the Three Lions' World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by this terrible incident," Sky Sports News quotes Clarke as saying.

"We will be recognising the bravery of the security services and all those involved at the England vs. Lithuania match on Sunday."

One police officer and at least three others are reported to have lost their lives in what the authorities are treating as a terrorist attack in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon.