MPs have passed a motion of 'no confidence' in the Football Association (FA) and its plans to reform.

Parliament has threatened to hit the FA with legislation if it fails to alter its overhaul proposals accordingly.

The governmant has warned English football's governing body that stands to lose between £30m and £40m of public funding if it fails to modernise.

"The FA, to use a football analogy, are not only in extra time, they are at the end of extra time, in 'Fergie Time'. They are 1-0 down and if they don't pick up fairly quickly, reform will be delivered to them," said Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee chairman Damian Collins in a statement.

FA chairman Greg Clarke has confirmed that he will step down if his organisation's reform plans fail to win government backing.

He said: "I watched the debate and respect the opinions of the MPs.

"As previously stated, we remain committed to reforming governance at the FA to the agreed timescale of the minister."

The FA could face legislation if it fails to submit revised reform plans by April.