Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
1-1
Canada
Naismith (35')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Aird (11')

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan: 'Lessons to learn from Canada game'

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifier between Scotland and Poland at Hampden Park on October 08, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland.
© Getty Images
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan urges his players to learn lessons from their 1-1 draw with Canada.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 22:28 UK

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has insisted that his side's 1-1 draw in their friendly international against Canada was a valuable learning experience.

The former Celtic boss said that he made a number of observations during the match which will help the team address their shortcomings.

"We found out so many things tonight. It's very hard for players who are not playing regularly to turn on the magic and feel really good about themselves," he told BBC Sport.

"So, we learned that lesson, the lesson that you really can't mis-pass the ball so many times in the first 10 minutes and expect to then go and play, really, that well because you lose a bit of confidence.

"I thought we could've trusted each other better with the ball. Because of our first 15 minutes, giving the ball away, I thought we got a bit negative."

Canada took the lead at Easter Road through former Rangers midfielder Fraser Aird before Norwich City's Steven Naismith equalised for the hosts.

Scotland are next in action on Sunday when they take on Slovenia in a vital World Cup qualifier.

Scott Brown of Scotland gestures during the International Friendly match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium on August 14, 2013
