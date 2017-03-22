England and Germany forge coaching partnership

Jamie Vardy sends in the equaliser during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
The English and German football associations announce plans to share ideas about training, youth development and administration.
The English FA and the German Football Association (DFB) have entered a coaching partnership.

The two governing bodies will share advice about training, youth development and administration after signed a memorandum of understanding.

Representatives from each camp will meet annually to discuss ideas for an initial two-year period, with the collaboration due to begin immediately.

"Both parties have a tremendous amount of expertise," BBC Sport quotes DFB president Reinhard Grindel as saying.

"I am confident that both the DFB and the FA can benefit from this collaboration.

"I truly believe it will be particularly valuable when it comes to sharing ideas about coach development, as well as scouting and developing young talents.

"The same goes for the work done across the whole management of the association."

England traveled to Germany to take on the world champions on Wednesday evening, going down 1-0 courtesy of a Lukas Podolski goal.

England defender Gary Cahill in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Your Comments
