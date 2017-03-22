Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Germany
1-0
England
Podolski (69')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Gary Cahill: 'England had the chances to beat Germany'

England defender Gary Cahill in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
England defender Gary Cahill claims that his side would have beaten Germany in Dortmund had they been more clinical in front of goal.
England defender Gary Cahill has claimed that his side could have beaten Germany in tonight's friendly had they been more clinical in front of goal.

Gareth Southgate's side were the better team for the most part in Dortmund and missed two glorious chances in the first half, with Adam Lallana hitting the post and Dele Alli firing straight at the keeper when he should have scored.

England ultimately succumbed to a stunning strike from Lukas Podolski on his international farewell as Germany ran out 1-0 winners, but Cahill believes that there are positives to take from their first trial of a 3-4-3 system.

"We had the better chances in the game. I think when we look back and reflect, if we'd taken our chances we'd have won the game. It's a learning curve for us," he told ITV Sport.

"I thought we played well today, especially the first half, we controlled the game. We just focused on the job we had to do, work hard and produce a performance we had to.

"We have gone in on that formation on the back of one day on the training pitch. It's difficult to grasp it straight away. There are still a lot of positives."

England will now turn their attention to Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley.

A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
