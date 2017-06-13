England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expecting a "tough" test against France - a team he believes is one of the best in world football.

Les Bleus made it all the way to the final of Euro 2016 on home soil last summer and have only been beaten inside 90 minutes twice in their last 21 outings across all competitions.

Both of those defeats have come in their last three games, but Oxlade-Chamberlain is still expecting a difficult test when his side travel to the Stade de France.

"They made it to the [Euro 2016] final not too long ago. They've got great players all the way through their squad," he told reporters.

"If you look at their team and the depth of the French team, they're not short for players in any position. So they're definitely one of the best teams in the world and that's exciting to go and play against. We want to play against the best teams as the manager just said, even in the friendly games.

"It is a friendly but it's against a great French team and one that we're looking forward to the challenge. It will be a tough game but one I'm definitely looking forward to and I'm sure the rest of the boys are as well."

England beat France the last time the two sides met, running out 2-0 winners at Wembley in November 2015.