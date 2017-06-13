England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is confident that the current crop of players will be able to achieve "something special" in the future.

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has expressed his belief that the current crop of players could be capable of achieving "something special" in the future.

The Three Lions have regularly disappointed at major tournaments over the years, but they remain on course for the 2018 World Cup in Russia despite dropping points in a 2-2 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain gave his side the lead in that match in Glasgow, and he believes that the team are making good progress so far under manager Gareth Southgate.

"You heard [Southgate] say there 'we need a clear identity on the way we want to go forward' and, for me and all the squads that I've been in - this has been the one where we've really tried to focus on that and tried to get a real clear understanding of how we want to play and how we want to behave between each other on and off the pitch and really get that togetherness," he told reporters.

"I think we've really got a good opportunity with this squad, with it being so young with a few really good characters that are senior as well. We've got a really good chance to build something special from the moment moving forward, so for me that's been the most positive step forward."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has now scored six goals in 26 appearances for England and will be hopeful of adding to that tally when they take on France in a friendly on Tuesday night.