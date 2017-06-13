Jun 13, 2017 at 8pm UK
France
vs.
England
 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'We can build something special with England'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is confident that the current crop of players will be able to achieve "something special" in the future.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 17:00 UK

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has expressed his belief that the current crop of players could be capable of achieving "something special" in the future.

The Three Lions have regularly disappointed at major tournaments over the years, but they remain on course for the 2018 World Cup in Russia despite dropping points in a 2-2 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain gave his side the lead in that match in Glasgow, and he believes that the team are making good progress so far under manager Gareth Southgate.

"You heard [Southgate] say there 'we need a clear identity on the way we want to go forward' and, for me and all the squads that I've been in - this has been the one where we've really tried to focus on that and tried to get a real clear understanding of how we want to play and how we want to behave between each other on and off the pitch and really get that togetherness," he told reporters.

"I think we've really got a good opportunity with this squad, with it being so young with a few really good characters that are senior as well. We've got a really good chance to build something special from the moment moving forward, so for me that's been the most positive step forward."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has now scored six goals in 26 appearances for England and will be hopeful of adding to that tally when they take on France in a friendly on Tuesday night.

Harry Kane in action during an England training session on March 22, 2016
Read Next:
Harry Kane to retain England captaincy
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'willing to pay £50m for Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez'
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
West Ham United 'to make audacious bid for Olivier Giroud'
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'Similarities between Gareth Southgate, Arsene Wenger'
Ox: 'We can build something special'Sokratis on Chelsea, Arsenal radar?Koscielny not ruling out Marseille switchMahrez: 'No offers made by Arsenal, Barca'Arsenal keen on Sunderland youngsters?
Serge Gnabry joins Bayern MunichMahrez 'prefers Barca move over Arsenal'Buffon welcomes Szczesny, Donnarumma linksLiverpool to table £40m offer for Ox?Arsenal 'lining up £10m Golovin offer'
> Arsenal Homepage
More England News
Harry Kane in action during an England training session on March 22, 2016
Harry Kane to retain England captaincy for France game
 Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring on his debut during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between England and Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2015
Report: Harry Kane to become permanent England captain
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Result: Harry Kane saves England from brink of defeat against Scotland
Ox: 'Similarities between Southgate, Wenger'Chamberlain expecting "tough" France testOx: 'We can build something special'Alli: 'I will not change playing style'Southgate: 'Past decisions bearing fruit'
Joe Hart to miss out for EnglandTheresa May 'to attend France, England friendly'Hart: 'Man City won't price me out of move'Kane hails "fantastic" England characterRobertson: 'Scotland can still qualify'
> England Homepage



Tables
 