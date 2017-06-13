Jun 13, 2017 at 8pm UK
France
vs.
England
 

Joe Hart to be left out of England side to face France

Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
© SilverHub
England manager Gareth Southgate confirms that Tom Heaton will start in goal for Tuesday's friendly with France, while Jack Butland will come on at half time.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 13:31 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Joe Hart will play no part in his side's international friendly with France on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions travel to the Stade de France off the back of a 2-2 draw with Scotland on Saturday - a match which saw Hart's performance questioned after he conceded from two Leigh Griffiths free kicks in quick succession.

The Manchester City shot-stopper will now be rested for Tuesday's match as Southgate takes the opportunity to look at the other goalkeepers in his squad, with Tom Heaton set to start and Jack Butland due to come on for the second half.

Southgate refused to criticise Hart for his role in Scotland's two goals at Hampden Park, but a number of former players and pundits have called on the 30-year-old to be replaced as England's number one.

Hart's club future also remains in doubt, with the Man City man expected to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer following the arrival of Ederson.

Sports Mole logo
Read Next:
Theresa May 'to attend France, England friendly'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Gareth Southgate, Leigh Griffiths, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland, Ederson, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring on his debut during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between England and Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2015
Report: Harry Kane to become permanent England captain
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Scotland 2-2 England - as it happened
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Result: Harry Kane saves England from brink of defeat against Scotland
Joe Hart to miss out for EnglandTheresa May 'to attend France, England friendly'Hart: 'Man City won't price me out of move'Kane hails "fantastic" England characterRobertson: 'Scotland can still qualify'
Southgate: 'U20s have raised the bar'Calvert-Lewin: 'U20s need more game time'Capello takes charge of Chinese teamLloris: 'Kane destined to be captain'Solanke wins U20 World Cup Golden Ball
> England Homepage
More France News
Sports Mole logo
Report: Prime Minister Theresa May to attend France, England friendly
 Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
Didier Deschamps: 'Hugo Lloris accepts blame for howler'
 Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
Joe Hart to be left out of England side to face France
Result: Toivonen stunner sends Sweden topTeam News: Pogba, Griezmann start for FranceLive Commentary: Sweden 2-1 France - as it happenedResult: Giroud nets treble in France routMbappe ruled out of France friendly
Mbappe: 'The advice of Deschamps counts'Result: Deulofeu on target in Spain win over FranceTeam News: Kylian Mbappe handed full France debutLloris impressed by 'mature' MbappeBenzema questions prolonged France snub
> France Homepage



Tables
 