England manager Gareth Southgate confirms that Tom Heaton will start in goal for Tuesday's friendly with France, while Jack Butland will come on at half time.

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Joe Hart will play no part in his side's international friendly with France on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions travel to the Stade de France off the back of a 2-2 draw with Scotland on Saturday - a match which saw Hart's performance questioned after he conceded from two Leigh Griffiths free kicks in quick succession.

The Manchester City shot-stopper will now be rested for Tuesday's match as Southgate takes the opportunity to look at the other goalkeepers in his squad, with Tom Heaton set to start and Jack Butland due to come on for the second half.

Southgate refused to criticise Hart for his role in Scotland's two goals at Hampden Park, but a number of former players and pundits have called on the 30-year-old to be replaced as England's number one.

Hart's club future also remains in doubt, with the Man City man expected to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer following the arrival of Ederson.