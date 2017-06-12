Report: Prime Minister Theresa May to attend France, England friendly

Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to attend the friendly between France and England following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to reports.
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 12:14 UK

Prime Minister Theresa May is reportedly expected to attend the friendly between France and England following talks with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Downing Street confirmed that the two premiers would meet in the PM's first official engagement since last week's general election.

According to Sky Sports News, the French Football Federation (FFF) has planned a number of tributes in memory of those who died in the Manchester and London terror attacks.

The report claims that both sets of players will be mixed around the centre circle, the French national anthem will be performed second, and an Oasis song will also be played ahead of kickoff.

The meeting between May and Macron follows the latter's political party, En Marche, claiming victory in the French parliamentary elections.

