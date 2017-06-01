Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace to consider Mauricio Pellegrino?

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish during the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Peterborough United at Selhurst Park on May 04, 2013
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish reportedly makes contact with former Liverpool assistant Mauricio Pellegrino as he considers potential successors to Sam Allardyce.
Former Liverpool assistant Mauricio Pellegrino has reportedly emerged as a managerial target for Crystal Palace.

After the surprise resignation of Sam Allardyce, chairman Steve Parish has been left to find a successor ahead of the new season and former Leeds United boss Garry Monk is currently regarded as the favourite.

However, it has been claimed that Palace will assess a number of candidates before making a final decision and according to The Sun, Pellegrino is under consideration.

The Argentine has just brought to an end a stellar season with Alaves where he earned the minnows ninth place in the La Liga table and took them to the Copa del Rey final, where they lost out to Barcelona.

However, he has acknowledged that he is now looking for a position in England, and it appears that Palace have taken notice as they contemplate whether to bring in another domestic-based coach or opt to go the foreign route for the first time since 1998.

As well as being Rafael Benitez's number two between 2008 and 2010, Pellegrino also made 12 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside giants back in 2005.

Roy Hodgson manager of England looks thoughtful during the international friendly match between England and Portugal at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2016 in London, England
