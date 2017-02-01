New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antonio Conte reveals Chelsea were never pursuing Celtic's Moussa Dembele

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that the club's reported deadline-day interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele was "speculation".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 11:33 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has rubbished reports that the club tried to launch a deadline-day move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

It was widely reported that the Blues tried to lure the 20-year-old Frenchman to Stamford Bridge, but that Celtic would not entertain offers less than £40m.

The rumours intensified when Dembele was spotted travelling to London on Tuesday, but the Scottish club insisted that he was visiting the capital solely to undergo assessment on a knee injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

As the transfer clock ticked down, the move looked more unlikely, and the player himself seemed to indicate on Twitter that he had no plans to leave Celtic.

Conte has also played down reports by telling reporters that Chelsea never tabled a bid and their interest in Dembele was just "speculation".

The Italian coach made the claims in his post-match press conference following his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Read Next:
Dembele attracting interest from Chelsea?
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Moussa Dembele, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Antonio Conte reveals Chelsea were never pursuing Celtic's Moussa Dembele
 Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'I could never be friends with Diego Costa'
Matic satisfied with point at AnfieldHowe: 'We failed to bring back Ake'Antonio Conte pleased with Liverpool drawDavid Luiz: 'Chelsea unlucky not to win'Result: Liverpool, Chelsea share the points
Moussa Dembele rules out Chelsea move?Team News: Sadio Mane back on Liverpool benchMane returns to Anfield ahead of Chelsea clashIvanovic lands in Russia ahead of moveChelsea target Dembele travelling to London
> Chelsea Homepage
More Celtic News
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Antonio Conte reveals Chelsea were never pursuing Celtic's Moussa Dembele
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele in training ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Moussa Dembele rules out Chelsea move?
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Chelsea target Moussa Dembele travelling to London on deadline day for knee scan
Dembele attracting interest from Chelsea?Rodgers confirms Chelsea's Gordon interestChelsea 'eyeing Brighton goalkeeper'Newcastle stopper on Chelsea's shortlist?Celtic 'reject Chelsea bid for Gordon'
Result: Celtic equal Lisbon Lions unbeaten recordRyan Christie joins Aberdeen on loanRodgers: Brown "a remarkable leader"Lustig pens Celtic extension until 2019United 'tracking Celtic's Kieran Tierney'
> Celtic Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version