Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that his side will not give up hope of catching leaders Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out of the possibility of catching Chelsea in the Premier League title race this season.

Spurs registered a club-record ninth successive home Premier League win by beating Everton 3-2 at White Hart Lane this afternoon, closing the gap on Chelsea to seven points.

The runaway leaders could restore a 10-point cushion when they take on West Ham United on Monday night, but Pochettino insists that his side will be ready to capitalise on any slip-ups Antonio Conte's team may make.

"The most important thing is to show the belief on the pitch and today I think we showed that," he told reporters.

"More than talk and more than speak outside, it is better the team show their performance because I think (regarding) belief the answer is very easy.

"We need to be there, it's not up to us of course, but it's up to us to be ready if they fail."

Spurs will host Millwall in the FA Cup next weekend before returning to Premier League action against Southampton.