General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte "very happy" at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that he is "very happy" at the club despite recent reports linking him with Inter Milan.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 23:19 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that he is "very happy" at the club despite recent reports linking him with Inter Milan.

Conte admitted earlier this week that he is missing his family, who are still living in Italy during his debut season in English football.

However, the former Juventus and Italy boss insists that he is enjoying his new experience and hopes to manage in other countries when he eventually leaves Stamford Bridge.

"In my mind, there is the will to find different experiences in different countries. I think it's fantastic to find these experiences. When I was a footballer, I played only for two teams: Lecce and Juventus. But, honestly, in my career I wanted to go and play in different countries," he told reporters.

"Now I am having this great experience in England, in an amazing league. For me, this is great. And I hope to live this experience with my family next season. If you ask me if my family is missing me, honestly, I have to say yes. It's not easy to stay alone, and live this experience with my family still in Italy.

"This is my first season away, in a new country, with a new language and new habits, and it's totally different from my past. I started two days after finishing the Euros with Italy, and to arrive at a club, with new players, a new club, to bring your ideas, your philosophy and to change something in the habits of my players, it's not easy.

"But now, after seven months, I can tell I'm very happy of my experiences so far with Chelsea, to have this relationship with the club, with my players. I'm sure we can improve a lot in the future."

Chelsea will look to take another step closer to the Premier League title when they take on West Ham United at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Read Next:
Conte: 'Hazard a doubt for West Ham game'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte "very happy" at Chelsea
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Eden Hazard a doubt for West Ham United game'
 Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
Antonio Conte tells striker Michy Batshuayi to prove himself
Burglars 'ransack John Terry's mansion'Conte to give chance to defender next season?Homesick Conte plays down Inter linksKante scoops top prize at London Football AwardsSlaven Bilic: 'Title race not over yet'
Saunders: 'Villa bigger than Chelsea, Spurs'Chelsea 'to offer Conte new contract'LA Galaxy 'favourites for John Terry'Mourinho: 'United support unrivalled'Victor Moses signs new Chelsea deal
> Chelsea Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157558342452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 