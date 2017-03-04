Antonio Conte "very happy" at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that he is "very happy" at the club despite recent reports linking him with Inter Milan.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that he is "very happy" at the club despite recent reports linking him with Inter Milan.

Conte admitted earlier this week that he is missing his family, who are still living in Italy during his debut season in English football.

However, the former Juventus and Italy boss insists that he is enjoying his new experience and hopes to manage in other countries when he eventually leaves Stamford Bridge.

"In my mind, there is the will to find different experiences in different countries. I think it's fantastic to find these experiences. When I was a footballer, I played only for two teams: Lecce and Juventus. But, honestly, in my career I wanted to go and play in different countries," he told reporters.

"Now I am having this great experience in England, in an amazing league. For me, this is great. And I hope to live this experience with my family next season. If you ask me if my family is missing me, honestly, I have to say yes. It's not easy to stay alone, and live this experience with my family still in Italy.

"This is my first season away, in a new country, with a new language and new habits, and it's totally different from my past. I started two days after finishing the Euros with Italy, and to arrive at a club, with new players, a new club, to bring your ideas, your philosophy and to change something in the habits of my players, it's not easy.

"But now, after seven months, I can tell I'm very happy of my experiences so far with Chelsea, to have this relationship with the club, with my players. I'm sure we can improve a lot in the future."

Chelsea will look to take another step closer to the Premier League title when they take on West Ham United at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.