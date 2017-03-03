Mauricio Pochettino understands why Barcelona would be interested in him as a successor to Luis Enrique, but insists that he is "happy" at Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated that he is "happy" at Tottenham Hotspur, although he understands why La Liga giants Barcelona would be interested in him as a successor to Luis Enrique.

The Argentine coach admitted that he is on a Barca shortlist to replace their current boss, who this week confirmed his departure from Camp Nou at the end of the season.

"I saw [my name] because it's a big list - 100 names," Pochettino told reporters on Friday. "It's like if I was gone I saw a list of 50 names to replace me.

"I don't take it like a flattering or a prize. We are in one of the biggest clubs in Europe. For me Tottenham is one of the biggest clubs. We are in a position where you can see we play very good football, exciting team, very good players.

"It's normal we catch the attention of other clubs and football people. We are part of that business and our names always appear on the lists. I don't want to speak because if you speak too much it is possible people can twist my words. I am happy here. I understand the business. It's normal in football today."

Up next for second-placed Spurs is a home fixture against Everton on Sunday.