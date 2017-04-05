Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
David Luiz: 'Chelsea not playing for draw against Manchester City'

David Luiz shouts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
David Luiz insists that Chelsea will not take their foot off the gas in the coming weeks, with nine points from nine the target before the FA Cup semi-finals.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Chelsea defender David Luiz has insisted that his side are targeting all three points in their Premier League meeting with Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The Blues have stuttered slightly of late, dropping points in three of their last seven top-flight outings to leave the door slightly ajar at the top of the table.

Chelsea still hold a seven-point lead over closest challengers Tottenham Hotspur, however, and Luiz is adamant that the title favourites will not take their foot off the gas in upcoming games against City, Bournemouth and Manchester United.

"I want to win all [three] of those games," he told the London Evening Standard. "If we can do well in the league before the semi-final, we will have an opportunity to concentrate on the FA Cup. That would be good. We can rest, there will be one less bit of pressure, that's normal."

Chelsea, who face Tottenham for a place in the FA Cup final later this month, head into their meeting with City on the back of a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Antonio Conte may be the best manager in the world'
