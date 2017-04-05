Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne refuses to give up hope of catching Chelsea in the Premier League title race as long as it is still mathematically possible.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has insisted that his side have not given up hope of catching Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

A rare slip-up from Antonio Conte's side on Saturday allowed Tottenham Hotspur to cut the gap at the top of the table to seven points, although City were unable to take full advantage themselves having been held to a 2-2 draw by Arsenal.

However, the Citizens would move to within eight points of the leaders with a win at Stamford Bridge this evening, and De Bruyne believes that such a result would begin to put Chelsea under pressure.

"If they lose and Tottenham win, then maybe they have a little bit of pressure that they haven't had throughout the whole season until now. In the end, you don't want the pressure that you've not had all season," he told reporters.

"Even if it's very difficult, it's still possible mathematically. Obviously it's going to be very difficult, but as long as nothing is given away it's still possible. We just have to try to win our games and in the end we will see what happens.

"We'll play Chelsea and try to win the game. It doesn't mean we're going to get the title, but we're still aiming for the first three spots. If Chelsea make a mistake and we can do something afterwards, we'll see. That's what we're trying to do, but it's going to be difficult."

City recovered an eight-point deficit over the final six games of the season in 2012, eventually pipping local rivals Manchester United to the title with virtually the last kick of the campaign.