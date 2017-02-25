Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Team News: Cesc Fabregas makes 300th Premier League appearance

Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Cesc Fabregas is named in the Chelsea starting XI to face Swansea City at Stamford Bridge, becoming the first Spanish player to make 300 Premier League appearances.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 14:45 UK

Cesc Fabregas will become the first Spanish player to make 300 appearances in the Premier League having been named in Chelsea's starting lineup for this afternoon's clash with Swansea City.

The 29-year-old retains his spot in midfield from the FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, meaning that Nemanja Matic must make do with a place on the bench.

A number of first-team players do return to the side from that FA Cup triumph, though, including Thibaut Courtois, who has overcome illness to replace Asmir Begovic in the starting XI.

In all, Antonio Conte has made six changes to his team from the trip to Molineux, but Diego Costa - who has seven goals in four appearances against Swansea - and Eden Hazard both retain their places.

Swansea, meanwhile, make just one change from the side that beat Leicester City in what proved to be Claudio Ranieri's final league game in charge of the champions as Wayne Routledge replaces Nathan Dyer, who is sidelined with an Achilles injury.

That means another start for Alfie Mawson, who has three goals in six league games so far in 2017, while Gylfi Sigurdsson will be hoping to add to the 16 Premier League goals he has already directly contributed to this season.

Chelsea are looking for a 12th consecutive home win in all competitions, but Swansea have picked up more points than the league leaders so far in 2017.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Matic, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Carroll, Fer, Cork; Routledge, Llorente, Sigurdsson
Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Amat, Britton, Ayew, Narsingh, Borja

Follow all of the action from Stamford Bridge with Sports Mole's live text coverage of the game.

