Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Swansea City from Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw away to Burnley in their last league match on February 12, but Antonio Conte's side are still eight points clear of second-place Manchester City at the top of the table.
Swansea, meanwhile, have won three of their last four in the league to move four points and three places clear of the relegation zone.
Swansea are unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches with Chelsea and gained a 2-2 draw in the corresponding match last season.
CHELSEA: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard
SWANSEA: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Fer, Cork, Carroll; Routledge, Llorente, Sigurdsson
