Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Swansea City

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Swansea City from Stamford Bridge.
Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Swansea City from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw away to Burnley in their last league match on February 12, but Antonio Conte's side are still eight points clear of second-place Manchester City at the top of the table.

Swansea, meanwhile, have won three of their last four in the league to move four points and three places clear of the relegation zone.

Swansea are unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches with Chelsea and gained a 2-2 draw in the corresponding match last season.


2.48pmIn Gylfi Sigurdsson, Swansea also have, for me, one of the finest players in the division. Indeed, the Iceland international has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other midfielder this season (16, eight goals and eight assists). He has also scored four Premier League goals against Chelsea, although two of those came during his time with Tottenham. Swansea will need him to perform here!

2.45pmThe Swans are only four points clear of 18th-place Hull City as things stand, but they have some serious momentum, which cannot be said for the likes of Bournemouth, Middlesbrough and Leicester, who continue to fall down the table. It is a tough ask for Swansea this afternoon, but their next four in the league are Burnley (H), Hull (A), Bournemouth (A) and Middlesbrough (H).

2.42pmSwansea suffered a 4-0 defeat at home to Arsenal on January 14, but responded to that embarrassment with a 3-2 success away to Liverpool. The Welsh side then beat Southampton at home, before suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat at Man City. Their clash with Leicester on February 12 was dubbed a relegation six-pointer and Clement's side came through that match as 2-0 winners.

2.38pmAs for Swansea, a record of seven wins, three draws and 15 defeats has brought the Welsh outfit 24 Premier League points, and left them in 15th position in the table. On paper, that does not sound great, but it is fantastic considering that the team were languishing in the relegation zone for long spells and looked hopeless having sacked two managers during the first half of the season.

2.35pmThere is no question that the absence of European football has aided Chelsea's league form this term and it does appear that they will breeze to the title this season. Defensively, they have the joint-best record this season – just 18 goals conceded – alongside Tottenham, although both Arsenal and Liverpool (54) have scored more Premier League goals than Chelsea (52) this season.

2.32pmChelsea will face Man City and Man United in the league between the space of 10 days in April, but their next four in England's top flight are very winnable. Indeed, after hosting Swansea and travelling to West Ham, they will travel to Stoke City and host Crystal Palace. It is difficult to imagine the leaders dropping too many points before the month of April rolls around.

2.28pmAs mentioned, Conte's side booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will take on Manchester United, with a 2-0 win at Wolves last weekend. That quarter-final is scheduled to take place on March 11, but they have two important league fixtures before then – this match and then a trip to West Ham United in the league on March 6. Conte will be looking for maximum points.

2.25pmChelsea responded to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on April 1 by beating Leicester City and Hull City, but the Blues have actually drawn two of their last three in the league. That said, one of those draws was a 1-1 away to Liverpool, while they beat Arsenal 3-1 in their last home league game at the start of the month. All things considered, the Blues are still in a very strong position in the table.

2.22pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild afternoon in London. I shall speak about Swansea and their recent resurgence a little bit later, but let's start with the league leaders Chelsea. Conte's side will enter this match top of the pile on 60 points – eight points clear of second-place Man City, who do not play in the league this weekend.

2.19pmAs for Swansea, head coach Paul Clement has made just one change to the team that started the 2-0 win over Leicester earlier this month. That alteration is enforced, with Nathan Dyer's Achilles problem opening up a position for Wayne Routledge. Jack Cork will again skipper Swansea from central midfield, while January signing Jordan Ayew remains on the bench for the Welsh outfit.

2.16pmThe big news in the Chelsea camp is that Cesc Fabregas retains his spot in midfield following the 2-0 win over Wolves in the FA Cup last weekend. Fabregas's involvement means that Nemanja Matic must make do with a spot on the bench, while the midfielder becomes the first Spanish player to make 300 Premier League appearances. Elsewhere, Pedro is again chosen over Willian as Antonio Conte reverts to the majority of players that have taken to the team clear at the top of the Premier League.

2.13pmTEAMS!

CHELSEA: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard

SWANSEA: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Fer, Cork, Carroll; Routledge, Llorente, Sigurdsson


2.10pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the English capital. Swansea have actually had two weeks to prepare for this match, but Chelsea were in FA Cup fifth-round action last weekend – winning 2-0 at Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers to book their spot in the quarter-finals. Right, let's take a look at the two teams here...

2.07pmIt was also 2-2 between these two teams when they met at the Liberty Stadium in the reverse match earlier this season. That result came during a difficult period for Chelsea, but they have not really looked back since then. Recent history suggests that there will be goals this afternoon, with Swansea netting four times in their last two league visits to the home of Chelsea.

2.04pmChelsea won six of their first eight Premier League meetings with Swansea – remaining unbeaten in the process – but the Blues are actually winless in their last three with the Welsh outfit. Indeed, Swansea managed a 2-2 draw in this stadium on the opening weekend of last season, which proved to be their first ever Premier League point at Stamford Bridge. Can they make it four unbeaten?

2.01pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live Premier League coverage continues from the English capital as league leaders Chelsea welcome in-form Swansea City to Stamford Bridge. The hosts will be looking to move 11 points clear of second-place Manchester City, but Swansea have shown serious improvement under the leadership of former Chelsea coach Paul Clement. Be sure to stay tuned for all the action!

