Jan 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Chelsea
Alli (45', 54')
Wanyama (40'), Alli (45'), Rose (87')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Pedro (18'), Cahill (38')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Dele Alli was fantastic against Chelsea'

Mauricio Pochettino congratulates Dele Alli during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
© AFP
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino praises the "fantastic" performance of Dele Alli during his side's 2-0 win over league leaders Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 23:01 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on the performance of Dele Alli during his side's 2-0 win over Chelsea at White Hart Lane this evening.

Alli scored either side of half time to earn a fifth consecutive Premier League win for his side, ending Chelsea's 13-match winning streak in the process.

The 20-year-old now has seven goals in his last four games, but Pochettino is still confident that he can improve further.

"He is showing fantastic skills in front of the goal. He is a great player and one who has potential to improve. He was fantastic today again," he told Sky Sports News.

"It is very important to keep in our mind that belief and in football it is always important to think of the next game and to keep going. It is difficult to stop and enjoy that fantastic result."

Rafael van der Vaart and Matt Le Tissier are the only two midfielders to have scored 20 Premier League goals in fewer games than Alli.

Conte backs Spurs for title challenge
Your Comments
