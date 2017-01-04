Jan 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Chelsea
Alli (45', 54')
Wanyama (40'), Alli (45'), Rose (87')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Pedro (18'), Cahill (38')

Antonio Conte backs Tottenham Hotspur to challenge for Premier League title

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that Tottenham Hotspur will challenge for the Premier League title this season after watching his side lose 2-0 at White Hart Lane.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 22:33 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has backed Tottenham Hotspur to challenge for the Premier League title this season after watching his side lose 2-0 at White Hart Lane.

The Premier League leaders saw their winning streak end at 13 matches courtesy of Dele Alli brace either side of half time in the London derby.

The result sees Spurs move third in the table, just two points behind second-placed Liverpool, and Conte regards Mauricio Pochettino's side as genuine title challengers.

"We knew that defeat could happen before the game but I think today I saw a game with a good balance and they scored a goal at the end of the first half and the second goal in our best moment," he told Sky Sports News.

"It is a pity to stop this run, but Tottenham is a good team, a really strong team and I think is for sure one of the teams that can fight for the title until the end. They fought last season and they can fight also this year.

"When you concede two goals, for sure you have to improve. My team are top of the table because we are working a lot. This league is very tough and it is important to continue to work."

Chelsea still sit five points clear at the top of the table despite their first defeat since September.

Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Cahill: 'We will not dwell on defeat'
>
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version