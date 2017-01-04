Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that Tottenham Hotspur will challenge for the Premier League title this season after watching his side lose 2-0 at White Hart Lane.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has backed Tottenham Hotspur to challenge for the Premier League title this season after watching his side lose 2-0 at White Hart Lane.

The Premier League leaders saw their winning streak end at 13 matches courtesy of Dele Alli brace either side of half time in the London derby.

The result sees Spurs move third in the table, just two points behind second-placed Liverpool, and Conte regards Mauricio Pochettino's side as genuine title challengers.

"We knew that defeat could happen before the game but I think today I saw a game with a good balance and they scored a goal at the end of the first half and the second goal in our best moment," he told Sky Sports News.

"It is a pity to stop this run, but Tottenham is a good team, a really strong team and I think is for sure one of the teams that can fight for the title until the end. They fought last season and they can fight also this year.

"When you concede two goals, for sure you have to improve. My team are top of the table because we are working a lot. This league is very tough and it is important to continue to work."

Chelsea still sit five points clear at the top of the table despite their first defeat since September.