Jan 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Chelsea
Alli (45', 54')
Wanyama (40'), Alli (45'), Rose (87')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Pedro (18'), Cahill (38')

Gary Cahill: 'Chelsea will not dwell on Tottenham Hotspur defeat'

Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill insists that his side will not be affected by their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, which ended their 13-match winning streak.
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 22:22 UK

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has insisted that his side will not be affected by their 2-0 loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

Antonio Conte's side missed the chance to move eight points clear and register a record 14th consecutive Premier League victory at White Hart Lane as a Dele Alli brace ended their perfect run.

Cahill acknowledged that the visitors were not at their best, but stressed that their form in recent months has still been impressive despite the defeat.

"We are disappointed to lose the game and not beat the record, all of us are a part of that, but one loss in 14 games is an incredible record," he told BBC Sport.

"We were short of the levels we set ourselves, for whatever reason that may be, a few misplaced passes and not moving the ball as quick as we have been.

"They are a top quality opposition and we got punished for being short. We have strong personalities and it won't affect us mentally."

Chelsea will look to return to winning ways in the league when they take on champions Leicester City on January 14.

Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
