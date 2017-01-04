Jan 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Chelsea
Alli (45', 54')
Wanyama (40'), Alli (45'), Rose (87')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Pedro (18'), Cahill (38')

Dele Alli: 'Chelsea win is big statement'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli believes that his side's 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea is a "big statement" of intent.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 22:41 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has claimed that his side's 2-0 win over Chelsea this evening is a "big statement" in the Premier League title race.

Alli's brace of headers saw Spurs become the first team since September to avoid defeat to Chelsea in the league, ending a record-equalling 13-match winning streak for the leaders.

The result also lifted Tottenham up to third place, now seven points behind Chelsea, and Alli is happy to be operating under the radar.

"It's a big statement for us but we're happy to stay under the radar and keep taking each game as it comes," he told Sky Sports News.

"Like we did last season, we just dug away and kept performing and kept getting the wins and that's what we're going to do this season. We're just going to focus on the next game now.

"I didn't get on the ball as much as I would have liked today but it was important for the team we got the goals, most importantly we won the game. We had to stick to the game plan. We knew how big the game was, not just for us but for the fans as well, and it was important we got the win."

Alli has now scored seven goals in his last four games.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
