Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has claimed that his side's 2-0 win over Chelsea this evening is a "big statement" in the Premier League title race.

Alli's brace of headers saw Spurs become the first team since September to avoid defeat to Chelsea in the league, ending a record-equalling 13-match winning streak for the leaders.

The result also lifted Tottenham up to third place, now seven points behind Chelsea, and Alli is happy to be operating under the radar.

"It's a big statement for us but we're happy to stay under the radar and keep taking each game as it comes," he told Sky Sports News.

"Like we did last season, we just dug away and kept performing and kept getting the wins and that's what we're going to do this season. We're just going to focus on the next game now.

"I didn't get on the ball as much as I would have liked today but it was important for the team we got the goals, most importantly we won the game. We had to stick to the game plan. We knew how big the game was, not just for us but for the fans as well, and it was important we got the win."

Alli has now scored seven goals in his last four games.