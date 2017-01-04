Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino expresses his pride at his side's performance during their 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has talked up the importance of his side's 2-0 victory over Chelsea at White Hart Lane this evening.

Spurs became the first side since their North London neighbours Arsenal in September to avoid defeat against the Blues, ending the visitors' record-equalling 13-match winning streak in the Premier League.

The result leaves Spurs third in the table, and Pochettino expressed his pride at the team's performance.

"It is a massive victory, a very important three points to reduce the gap at the top of the table. It was a very tough game, we were playing one of the best teams in Europe, so the value of the victory is massive," he told BBC Sport.

"It makes us very proud and we showed character and were competitive. It is one step forward for the team and is important to keep going. Football is about belief.

"We have shown we can challenge for the big things. We are in a good position, Chelsea is in a very good position, but we are fighting to get points and to reduce the gap above us. We are relaxed, the only thing is to keep going."

Spurs are now seven points behind league leaders Chelsea.