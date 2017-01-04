Jan 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Chelsea
Alli (45', 54')
Wanyama (40'), Alli (45'), Rose (87')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Pedro (18'), Cahill (38')

Mauricio Pochettino hails "massive victory" over Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino expresses his pride at his side's performance during their 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 22:54 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has talked up the importance of his side's 2-0 victory over Chelsea at White Hart Lane this evening.

Spurs became the first side since their North London neighbours Arsenal in September to avoid defeat against the Blues, ending the visitors' record-equalling 13-match winning streak in the Premier League.

The result leaves Spurs third in the table, and Pochettino expressed his pride at the team's performance.

"It is a massive victory, a very important three points to reduce the gap at the top of the table. It was a very tough game, we were playing one of the best teams in Europe, so the value of the victory is massive," he told BBC Sport.

"It makes us very proud and we showed character and were competitive. It is one step forward for the team and is important to keep going. Football is about belief.

"We have shown we can challenge for the big things. We are in a good position, Chelsea is in a very good position, but we are fighting to get points and to reduce the gap above us. We are relaxed, the only thing is to keep going."

Spurs are now seven points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Cahill: 'We will not dwell on defeat'
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea - as it happened
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte backs Tottenham Hotspur to challenge for Premier League title
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Dele Alli double helps Tottenham Hotspur end Chelsea's winning run
Pochettino: 'Dele Alli was fantastic'Pochettino hails "massive victory"Alli: 'Chelsea win is big statement'Cahill: 'We will not dwell on defeat'Chelsea to make Tiemoue Bakayoko bid?
Team News: Walker, Vertonghen return for SpursWest Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?What does being top at Christmas mean for winning EPL title?Report: Antonio not a target for ChelseaChelsea fans convicted of racist violence in Paris
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea - as it happened
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte backs Tottenham Hotspur to challenge for Premier League title
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Dele Alli double helps Tottenham Hotspur end Chelsea's winning run
Pochettino: 'Dele Alli was fantastic'Pochettino hails "massive victory"Alli: 'Chelsea win is big statement'Cahill: 'We will not dwell on defeat'Team News: Walker, Vertonghen return for Spurs
Tottenham 'to refuse bids for Dele Alli'Jan Vertonghen hails 'strongest Spurs squad'Report: Madrid plotting £50m Alli swoopMourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'Dele Alli: 'Spurs full of confidence'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version