Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has told Tottenham Hotspur supporters that they need to create more noise if they want Wembley to be their fortress this season.

The North London outfit will be playing all of their home games at the national stadium while their new ground is being built.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have not had the best luck at Wembley, winning just one of their last six outings at the venue, and their latest result came in the form of a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

During the match, a drum beat was made by a supporter, who was given permission to play next to a microphone in order to encourage the fans to create an atmosphere.

"Tottenham have the capacity now to bring a lot of fans into the stadium," The Telegraph quotes Courtois as saying. "If they make more noise it would be better for them because if you have to put some noise over the speakers to make some atmosphere, I don't think it is working very well.

"In the second half, they were pressing and 70,000 people started to wake up. There is obviously more than the 40,000 at White Hart Lane.

"The difference is that the fans are more separate from the pitch than at White Hart Lane, where you feel more pressure when they are pressing and the pitch is smaller, which is probably better for them."

Tottenham's next game at Wembley is against Burnley this Sunday.