Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has claimed that he needs to find his "rhythm" in the Premier League after being thrown into the deep end at the weekend.

Manager Antonio Conte opted to rush the Frenchman back from a knee injury by handing him his debut in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Bakayoko has played in Ligue 1 for his entire career, and has admitted that he needs to adapt to the physicality of England's top flight.

When asked about his performance, he told SFR Sport: "Yeah, I held on. Of course, it wasn't easy, I needed to get the rhythm. The Premier League is so different from Ligue 1.

"I got to see it from the first minutes. So I needed to be ready. In general, I'm a little bit mixed about my game. I had some good moments, but some bad moments too.

"Like I said, I need to get the rhythm. It was first match since the injury so, it will come, but I'm happy overall."

Bakayoko joined the Blues from Monaco for a reported £40m fee earlier in the summer.