May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Attendance: 89,472
Arsenal
2-1
Chelsea
Sanchez (5'), Ramsey (79')
Ramsey (9'), Holding (54'), Xhaka (81'), Coquelin (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Costa (76')
Moses (57'), Kante (59')
Moses (68')

Antonio Conte blames Victor Moses dive on tiredness

Chelsea winger Victor Moses in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte defends "honest" Victor Moses's cup final dive, claiming that he "did not want to cheat the referee".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 10:15 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that wing-back Victor Moses did not deliberately intend to con the referee when diving inside the box during the FA Cup final.

The Nigeria international was shown a second yellow card by Anthony Taylor with the game at 1-0 after going down under no contact from closest opponent Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Conte has attempted to defend Moses, who was booked 10 minutes earlier for a foul on Danny Welbeck, by claiming that his action was likely down to fatigue following a gruelling season.

"I don't know for sure but there is a lot of attention in this moment," The Independent quotes him as saying. "Sometimes I think it could be tiredness and I don't think - and I repeat - if my player dived he did it with the real intention to do this.

"We are at the end of the season and a lot of players are tired and then there is a lot of pressure."

"For sure it is not a good situation to dive, it is true. But I repeat Moses is an honest player and if there was this situation he was tired and he didn't want to cheat the referee."

The 10 men of Chelsea battled back to level things up at Wembley, only for Aaron Ramsey to stoop in and score the winner 11 minutes from time.

Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
