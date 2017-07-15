Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #15

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number 15 - Ricardo Carvalho.

Ricardo Carvalho

© Getty Images

A key member of Jose Mourinho's Porto side, Ricardo Carvalho followed the 'Special One' to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2004 where he would go on to enjoy plenty more success during his six-year stay in West London.

Carvalho's partnership with John Terry helped Chelsea to their first top-flight title in 50 years during his debut season at the club, with the Blues conceding just 15 goals en route to top spot - still a Premier League record to this day.

A second league title followed in 2005-06, and Carvalho made it a hat-trick of Premier League winners' medals as part of a league and FA Cup double in 2009-10 - his final season at the club before joining Mourinho once again at Real Madrid.

The Portugal international left Chelsea having scored 11 goals in 210 appearances, including seven in 135 Premier League outings, helping the club to three league titles and two League Cups along the way.