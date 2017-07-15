Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #16

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number 16 - John Obi Mikel.

John Obi Mikel

© Getty Images

Rarely a starter for Chelsea, John Obi Mikel was nonetheless an important member of the squad for a full decade while plenty of others came and went from Stamford Bridge.

Once the farcical nature of the dispute with Manchester United over his transfer was settled, Mikel went on to make 374 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, including 249 in the Premier League.

The Nigerian international's most active season came in 2008-09 when he made 49 appearances to help Chelsea to the FA Cup - one of four times he got his hands on that particular trophy throughout his Stamford Bridge career.

Mikel also helped the club to two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the Europa League, but perhaps his most notable contribution came in helping Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2012 as he started seven matches along the way, including playing the full 120 minutes in the final against Bayern Munich.