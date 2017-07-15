Douglas Luiz joins Manchester City from Vasco da Gama on a five-year deal and is expected to go straight out on loan for the 2017-18 season.

Manchester City have announced the arrival of Brazil Under-20s international Douglas Luiz from Vasco da Gama on a long-term deal.

The 19-year-old finalised his switch to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, bringing an end to his three-year spell with the South American club.

Luiz reportedly cost City £11m to sign and is expected to go straight out on loan for the 2017-18 campaign, having put pen to paper on a contract that will keep him in place until 2022.

Speaking to the club's official website, director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "We are pleased to welcome Douglas. He is an exciting player with great potential, and everyone here is looking forward to helping him develop his talent and progress in the game."

Luiz, who scored three goals in 24 Brazilian Serie A appearances for Vasco this term, becomes City's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker.