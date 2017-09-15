Alvaro Morata wants to lift Champions League with Chelsea

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
© Offside
Alvaro Morata targets Champions League success with Chelsea, having previously reached the final with Juventus and won the competition last season at Real Madrid.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 14:35 UK

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has admitted that he is desperate to get his hands on the Champions League trophy for a second season running.

The Spain international played a key part in Real Madrid's triumph on the continent last term, scoring three goals in his nine appearances in the competition.

Morata, who also featured in the final as his Juventus side went down 3-1 to Barcelona in 2015, is hoping to make it all the way once again this term on Chelsea's return to UEFA's premier competition.

"It's an incredible competition," he told the club's official website. "With all the teams I've played for in the Champions League, I have reached the final and I hope to do so this year too.

"It's very difficult to win the Champions League, but I think we have a good team, and with a good mentality we can do good things."

Morata has three goals and two assists for Chelsea since joining from Madrid in a club-record deal in the summer, but he was an unused sub as they beat Qarabag 6-0 in their Champions League opener in midweek.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta clears from Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Read Next:
Combined XI: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alvaro Morata, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta clears from Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Combined XI: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
 Eden Hazard in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Real Madrid to rekindle interest in Eden Hazard, David de Gea?
 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during his side's Champions League group game against Juventus at the Camp Nou on September 12, 2017
Champions League matchday one: Five things we learned
Llorente: 'Pochettino behind Chelsea snub'Morata wants to lift UCL with ChelseaPreview: Chelsea vs. ArsenalChristensen: 'Arsenal game will be tough'Palmer faces long spell on sidelines
Keane slams Chelsea outcast CostaMorata: 'I need to start scoring with my feet'Atleti chief: 'Diego Costa deal not close'Hazard close to bumper new Chelsea deal?Atletico 'make breakthrough' in Costa deal
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
 