Real Madrid are refusing to give up on signing Eden Hazard and David de Gea from Chelsea and Manchester United respectively, according to a report.

Real Madrid reportedly intend to make a fresh approach for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard next summer, while long-term target David de Gea is also still on their radar.

Los Blancos decided against bringing in any high-profile signings during the summer transfer window, having been priced out of a move for top target Kylian Mbappe by Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, however, Madrid chiefs are already working on deals for 2018 and Hazard is high up on their list of priorities.

The Belgium international was strongly linked with a switch to the Bernabeu last year, though that interest appeared to fade this summer as he was nursing a broken ankle at the time.

It is suggested in the same report that Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea is also wanted, two years on from his proposed move collapsing on deadline day because of paperwork, while Paulo Dybala and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also rumoured targets.