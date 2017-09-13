Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz says Mario Gotze had a few teeth knocked out of place in a collision with Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen on Wednesday.

Vertonghen was sent off late on due to being shown a second yellow card after he caught Gotze in the face with his forearm late on during Spurs' 3-1 win over Dortmund in the Champions League.

Gotze, who came on as a substitute in the second half, was pictured bleeding from his mouth as he received treatment on the side of the field.

The Dortmund boss told a post-match press conference: "Mario has a problem with his teeth, and will need to go to the dentist.

"It does not look good for him. Some of his teeth are no longer in their proper places. It is painful simply for me to talk about it."

Spurs won at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night as Harry Kane scored twice after Andriy Yarmolenko cancelled out Son Heung-min's early opener.