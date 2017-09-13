Sep 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 67,343
SpursTottenham Hotspur
3-1
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Heung-min (4'), Kane (15', 60')
Dier (36'), Vertonghen (58')
Vertonghen (92')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Yarmolenko (11')
Toljan (88'), Castro (90')

Peter Bosz: 'Mario Gotze needs dental work after Jan Vertonghen foul'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen catches Mario Gotze in the face during their Champions League Group H clash with Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
© Offside
Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz says Mario Gotze had a few teeth knocked out of place in a collision with Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen on Wednesday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 22:06 UK

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz has revealed that Mario Gotze had several teeth knocked out of place by Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen.

Vertonghen was sent off late on due to being shown a second yellow card after he caught Gotze in the face with his forearm late on during Spurs' 3-1 win over Dortmund in the Champions League.

Gotze, who came on as a substitute in the second half, was pictured bleeding from his mouth as he received treatment on the side of the field.

The Dortmund boss told a post-match press conference: "Mario has a problem with his teeth, and will need to go to the dentist.

"It does not look good for him. Some of his teeth are no longer in their proper places. It is painful simply for me to talk about it."

Spurs won at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night as Harry Kane scored twice after Andriy Yarmolenko cancelled out Son Heung-min's early opener.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring for his side during their Champions League Group H clash with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on September 13, 2017
Read Next:
Sahin hails "nice guy" Kane
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jan Vertonghen, Peter Bosz, Mario Gotze, Harry Kane, Andriy Yarmolenko, Son Heung-min, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Dele Alli in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley on August 27, 2017
Dele Alli 'to test Daniel Levy's wage structure'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Borussia Dortmund - as it happened
 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during his side's Champions League group game against Juventus at the Camp Nou on September 12, 2017
Champions League matchday one: Five things we learned
Bosz: 'Gotze needs dental work'Llorente: 'Pochettino call swayed me'Sahin hails "nice guy" KanePreview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea CityFA responds to FIFA over Alli gesture
Pochettino: 'Kane proving he is among best'Pochettino: Beating Dortmund "so important"Kane hails "massive" Wembley winResult: Wembley blues banished as Spurs beat DortmundTeam News: Aurier makes Spurs debut
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Borussia Dortmund - as it happened
 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during his side's Champions League group game against Juventus at the Camp Nou on September 12, 2017
Champions League matchday one: Five things we learned
 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring for his side during their Champions League Group H clash with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on September 13, 2017
Result: Tottenham banish Wembley blues by overcoming Borussia Dortmund
Bosz: 'Gotze needs dental work'Sahin hails "nice guy" KaneTeam News: Aurier makes Spurs debutAubameyang keen for Spurs revengeMauricio Pochettino: 'Dortmund game vital'
Marc Bartra ruled out of Tottenham clashWest Ham missed out on Schurrle deal?Merino reflects on Dortmund bus attackBellamy tips Sancho for greatnessSancho finalises Dortmund switch
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



Tables
 