Sep 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Attendance: 71,060
Real Madrid
3-0
APOELAPOEL
Ronaldo (12', 51' pen.), Ramos (61')
Carvajal (52')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Sallai (53'), Ebecilio (63'), Farias (90')

Mateo Kovacic 'facing six weeks out of action'

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric celebrates with Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic after scoring during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid in Lviv on November 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic could reportedly miss the six weeks on the sidelines after tearing his adductor against APOEL.
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 12:25 UK

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is reportedly facing six weeks on the sidelines after suffering "a partial tear of the adductor muscle in his first leg" against APOEL in the Champions League.

The Croatian had to be replaced in the 25th minute of the European clash on Wednesday night, and according to Diario AS, the midfielder will not be fit to return to action until November.

Toni Kroos was rested as Kovacic was given the chance to impress in the middle of the park, but the 23-year-old is now unlikely to be seen in a Real Madrid shirt for at least the next month and a half.

"Following the tests carried out on Mateo Kovacic, the player has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the adductor muscle tendon in his right leg," read a statement on Real Madrid's official website.

Real Madrid will attempt to return to winning ways in La Liga when they travel to high-flying Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 APOEL - as it happened
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 APOEL - as it happened
 Report: Alexis Sanchez to snub Real Madrid for Manchester City
Report: Alexis Sanchez to snub Real Madrid for Manchester City
 Real Madrid to rekindle interest in Eden Hazard, David de Gea?
Real Madrid to rekindle interest in Eden Hazard, David de Gea?
