Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is reportedly facing six weeks on the sidelines after suffering "a partial tear of the adductor muscle in his first leg" against APOEL in the Champions League.

The Croatian had to be replaced in the 25th minute of the European clash on Wednesday night, and according to Diario AS, the midfielder will not be fit to return to action until November.

Toni Kroos was rested as Kovacic was given the chance to impress in the middle of the park, but the 23-year-old is now unlikely to be seen in a Real Madrid shirt for at least the next month and a half.

"Following the tests carried out on Mateo Kovacic, the player has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the adductor muscle tendon in his right leg," read a statement on Real Madrid's official website.

Real Madrid will attempt to return to winning ways in La Liga when they travel to high-flying Real Sociedad on Sunday night.